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  • Good toast easily Good toast easily Good toast easily

    Toaster

    HD4815/80

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this Philips Toaster. A toaster with large bread slots in a compact metal design.

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    Toaster

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    Good toast easily

    Compact metal design toaster

    • 2 slot
    • Compact
    • White
    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

    The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

    Adjustable browning control

    Adjustable browning control

    Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      White

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      800  W
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