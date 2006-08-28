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  • Fantastic taste and rich aroma Fantastic taste and rich aroma Fantastic taste and rich aroma

    Aluminium Collection Coffee maker

    HD5410/00

    Fantastic taste and rich aroma

    This elegant coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and full flavor thanks to is unique Boil & Brew system

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    Aluminium Collection Coffee maker

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    Fantastic taste and rich aroma

    Superior Coffee Boil & Brew system

    • With glass jug
    • Boil and brew system
    • Aluminium
    Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

    Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

    The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

    Aroma jug

    Aroma jug

    For 8-12 cups, designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavour.

    Drip stop

    Drip stop

    Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

    Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

    Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

    1 hour after brewing coffee, the coffee machine will shut-off automatically and save energy.

    Cable storage

    Cable storage

    Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

    Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning

    Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning

    Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      210 x 210 x 490  mm
      Color(s)
      Aluminium
      Bowl, cover, pusher
      Yes
      Weight appliance
      2.3  kg
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.0  kg

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug
      Jug
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Power
      1250  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Supported coffee types
      Ground coffee
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      1.1/ 8 - 12 cups  Litres / cups
      Brewing time
      11  minute(s)

    • Ultimate taste and aroma

      Boil and brew system
      Yes

    • Good filter coffee made easily

      Water level indication
      Yes

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