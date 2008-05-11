Fryer
Enjoy the food, share the fun
Share the taste of fried food: this Philips deep-fat fryer can fry family-sized servings in one go! Cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage.
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Enjoy the food, share the fun Large servings for a family appetite Removable multi-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells
The Philips deep fryer reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.
Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage
Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.
Rise and fall frying basket prevents oil splashes
Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning
All parts are dishwashable except the housing
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Technical specifications
Cord length
1.2
m Power
2000
W Voltage
220-240
V Frequency
50/60
Hz Capacity
1300
g Oil content
2.5
l
Weight and dimensions
Weight appliance
5
kg Product dimensions (W x H x D)
300x265x405
mm
General specifications
Cord storage
Yes Non-slip feet
Yes Adjustable thermostat
Yes Power-on light
Yes Temperature light
Yes Handgrips
Yes Cool wall exterior
Yes Automatic lid release
Yes Viewing window
Yes Detachable, hinged lid
Yes Non-stick inner bowl
Yes
Design and finishing
Color(s)
White with cornhusk yellow accents Materials
Plastic (PP)
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