2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7446/00
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable Philips coffeemaker with a smart and compact design for easy storage.
With glass jug
White
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
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