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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7690/30
  • Packaging photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7690/30
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7690/30
  • Packaging photograph Philips Pure Essentials Coffee maker HD7690/30

Discontinued

Pure EssentialsCoffee maker

HD7690/30

Have it your way, exactly your way

This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want

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My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • With glass jug

  • Made in Germany

  • White

1.400 Watt

1.400 Watt

The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

Decalcification indicator light

The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

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