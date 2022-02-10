2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White/lavender
800 g
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.8
of 5
72
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Dezibel
10/02/2022
South Africa
Beautiful
Absolute pleasure to use only thing is i find its not diahwasher safe and the paint has peeled off inside but besides that there are no complaints love it too bits
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-02-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-02-10
Eggy27
10/12/2021
South Africa
The products is good nothing to complain about it.
I chose it because it's a great asset in my kitchen and it makes my life easier,not forgetting health wise.
Pros
Always keep it clean
Cons
Dont put it straight on top of the counters when it's hot especially the glassy ones always place a board underneath the hairdryer when its in use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2021-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/31 Airfryer
Date of Use 2021-08-10
Momabear
02/02/2021
South Africa
After 5 years still going strong
We chose this as a healthy option to frying samosa and chips... Best decision ever. Its used almost everyday... from baked goods to airfried... easy for youngsters to cook up a quick lunch of chips and viennas after school
Pros
The best
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/24 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-02-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/24 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-02-02
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.