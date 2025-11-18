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  • Hot water for everyday use
  • Hot water for everyday use

Essentials collectionPhilips Kettle 1000 Series

HD9314/90

4

| (1) Review

Hot water for everyday use

Save time with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Kettle. Quickly prepare your favorite hot drinks and boil water for cooking with a flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning.

See all benefits

Speedy boiling for hot drinks and more

Hot water for everyday use

  • Durable, safe and efficient boiling

  • Smart and convenient design

  • Discover the full breakfast set

Discover the full breakfast set

Discover the full breakfast set

A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching drip coffee maker and toaster.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Enjoy fast boiling and effortless cleaning with the concealed, stainless steel heating element - the perfect blend of speed and convenience for your favorite hot drinks.

Boil-dry protection for safety

Boil-dry protection for safety

Don't worry about a thing. Our kettle shuts itself off automatically when your water has boiled to avoid overheating.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

18/11/2025

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

It works well.

We have not used this product much as we were hesitant after the purchase and actually wanted a stainless-steel kettle. We bought a Philips stainless-steel unit, so the 1000 unit is stored in a cupboard. Why the hesitation, the plastic used in the manufacture; does this release micro plastics into the water during the boiling process. Does the heat affect the plastic and make it brittle over time.

This review was made for Essentials collection HD9314/90 Philips Kettle 1000 Series

Date of Use 2025-10-18

This review was made for Essentials collection HD9314/90 Philips Kettle 1000 Series

Date of Use 2025-10-18

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