2 year warranty
HD9314/90
Hot water for everyday use
Save time with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Kettle. Quickly prepare your favorite hot drinks and boil water for cooking with a flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Durable, safe and efficient boiling
Smart and convenient design
Discover the full breakfast set
A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching drip coffee maker and toaster.
Enjoy fast boiling and effortless cleaning with the concealed, stainless steel heating element - the perfect blend of speed and convenience for your favorite hot drinks.
Don't worry about a thing. Our kettle shuts itself off automatically when your water has boiled to avoid overheating.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
TomD1905
18/11/2025
South Africa
Verified buyer
It works well.
We have not used this product much as we were hesitant after the purchase and actually wanted a stainless-steel kettle. We bought a Philips stainless-steel unit, so the 1000 unit is stored in a cupboard. Why the hesitation, the plastic used in the manufacture; does this release micro plastics into the water during the boiling process. Does the heat affect the plastic and make it brittle over time.
This review was made for Essentials collection HD9314/90 Philips Kettle 1000 Series
Date of Use 2025-10-18
This review was made for Essentials collection HD9314/90 Philips Kettle 1000 Series
Date of Use 2025-10-18