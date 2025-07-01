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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
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HD9350/91
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All (4)
What happens if I switch on my Philips kettle without water?
Can I use my Philips kettle without the anti-scale filter?
What are the white spots on the bottom of my Philips kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle stays in the "ON" position
My Philips kettle boils and stops
There is water/condensation on the base my Philips Kettle
My Philips Kettle does not switch on
My Philips Kettle is dirty with small spots inside
Contacting Philips
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