Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Cordless steam iron

HI570
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}

    Cordless steam iron

    HI570
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Great results, minimum effort

    Steam iron with cordless function

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cordless steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    Steam iron with cordless function

    Great results, minimum effort

    Steam iron with cordless function

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cordless steam iron

    Great results, minimum effort

    Steam iron with cordless function

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Great results, minimum effort

      Freedom of movement with cordless function

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      75 g steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

      75 g steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

      75 g/min steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Cordless function for maximum freedom of movement

      The cordless feature allows for maximum freedom of movement and maneuverability. There is a choice for the cordless mode for garments that need to be adjusted regularly on the ironing board enabling the iron to charge in the meantime, or in corded mode for continuous ironing. The selection of either corded, cordless or fixed to the stand for storage can easily be made with the three position switch.

      Automatic Anti-Calc system

      Automatic Anti-calc system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 75 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        320 x 256 x 138

      • Comfortable ironing

        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Water tank capacity
        250 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Power
        1900

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.