Straightener

HP4638/00
    Let it shine!

    Release your hair's shine potential. Shiny, glossy hair looks its best when straightened with the Philips SalonStraight Active Ion. Ionic conditioning, ceramic plates and professional styling temperature ensure beautiful results.

      Let it shine!

      SalonStraight Active Ion

      • 180°C
      • Ceramic
      • IonBoost
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Easy lock for convenient storage

      Easy lock for convenient storage

      The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-127/220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Material housing styler
        PET
        Colour/finishing
        black
        Power
        29-32  W

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Curly
        • Wavy
        End result
        Straight
        For fragile hair
        Yes
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin

