SalonStraight Sonic

Straightener

HP4666/00
    Salon speed, salon results

    The SalonStraight Sonic combines advanced sonic vibration technology with Nano Diamond Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220ºC for 30% faster straightening and super-smooth results.

    SalonStraight Sonic Straightener

    Salon speed, salon results

    The SalonStraight Sonic combines advanced sonic vibration technology with Nano Diamond Ceramic plates and a professional temperature of 220ºC for 30% faster straightening and super-smooth results. See all benefits

      • 220°C
      • Nano-Diamond Ceramic
      Digital heat settings to ensure super smooth results for every hair type

      Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Sonic technology is an exciting development in hair straightening. Gentle sonic vibrations help to spread the hair more evenly across the plates, resulting in 30% faster straightening. In addition, sonic technology also creates optimal heat transfer across the plates ensuring professional, beautifully smooth results.

      No more waiting around for your styler to heat up; this allows you to switch on and get styling.

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Ceramic Nano-Diamond plates for extra smooth gliding and shiny results

      Besides being a girl's best friend, diamonds are also physically known as the hardest surface possible. This knowledge has been used to optimise our Ceramic straightening plates. These advanced Ceramic Nano-Diamond straightening plates offer optimal heat transfer and a super smooth, scratch resistant surface for extra smooth gliding and beautiful shiny results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        56  W
        Material housing
        Nylon+F.G

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Straight
        For fragile hair
        Yes
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Thick

          • *compared to the HP4669/07

