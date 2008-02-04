Search terms

SalonStraight Seduce

Straightener

HP4668/29
  Long-lasting straight and curly styles
    SalonStraight Seduce Straightener

    HP4668/29
    Long-lasting straight and curly styles

    Now you can style your hair at the professional temperature of 210°C. Combined with the ultra-smooth curved ceramic plates, this gives you the freedom to create long-lasting straight styles or fashionable flicks and curls. See all benefits

      Long-lasting straight and curly styles

      SalonStraight Seduce

      • 210°C
      • Ceramic
      • Straight and Curl
      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

      Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

      Ceramic for ultra-smooth gliding

      Ceramic for ultra-smooth gliding

      For effective results without damaging hot spots

      Even Heat technology for effective results without damaging hot spots.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Power
        45-65  W

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        • Wavy
        • Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        For fragile hair
        Yes
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium

