Creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.
This attachment gives your hair a great funky texture.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!
If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.
Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.
This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
Use this high-quality brush to detangle and smooth the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.
