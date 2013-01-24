Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Hairdryer

HP4868/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • The unique Thermoflow system The unique Thermoflow system The unique Thermoflow system
    -{discount-value}

    Hairdryer

    HP4868/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    The unique Thermoflow system

    This new Philips beauty hairdryer has been specially designed to meet your personal needs. The Thermoprotect hairdryer features the innovative Thermoflow System that uses more air but less heat. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairdryer

    The unique Thermoflow system

    This new Philips beauty hairdryer has been specially designed to meet your personal needs. The Thermoprotect hairdryer features the innovative Thermoflow System that uses more air but less heat. See all benefits

    The unique Thermoflow system

    This new Philips beauty hairdryer has been specially designed to meet your personal needs. The Thermoprotect hairdryer features the innovative Thermoflow System that uses more air but less heat. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hairdryer

    The unique Thermoflow system

    This new Philips beauty hairdryer has been specially designed to meet your personal needs. The Thermoprotect hairdryer features the innovative Thermoflow System that uses more air but less heat. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      The unique Thermoflow system

      • 1800 W

      Narrow nozzle

      Narrow nozzle for precise styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1800  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Colour/finishing
        grey
        Material housing
        PC

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Two attachments
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.