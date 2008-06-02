Search terms

Hairdryer

HP4880/00
  Dry, style and set your hair your way
    Hairdryer

    HP4880/00
    Dry, style and set your hair your way

    Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style.

    Hairdryer

    Dry, style and set your hair your way

    Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

    Dry, style and set your hair your way

    Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

    Hairdryer

    Dry, style and set your hair your way

    Take control of your blow dry with the JetSetControl. 1900 W of professional drying power and multiple settings mean great results – from dry to set to style. See all benefits

      Dry, style and set your hair your way

      JetSet Control

      1900 W
      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      1900 W for beautiful results

      This 1900 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

      The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

      Technical Specifications

      Technical specifications

        Power
        1900 W
        Material housing styler
        ABS
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Colour/finishing
        Satin blue with metallic grey
        Voltage
        110-127 V

      Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachments
        514 g
        F-box dimensions
        229 x 102 x 267 mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        667 g
        A-box dimensions
        470 x 321 x 283 mm
        A-box weight
        4600 g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Pallet

        Pallet quantity
        180 pcs
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        5
        Number of layers
        6

      Logistic data

        12NC code
        884488000000
        EAN F-box
        check pacdoc for country
        EAN A-box
        check pacdoc for country
        Country of origin
        PRC

