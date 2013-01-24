Quick and easy drying for great results
The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This 1600 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.
