SalonDry Pro AC

The dryer that hairdressers would use at home
Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000 W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you're looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits
This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.
Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for adjusting or to finish a style.
The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The addition of Ceramic Tourmaline helps to protect the hair and add softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.
This rounded ceramic brush uses the properties of ceramic to smooth the hair during styling and add shine. With its cylindrical shape and salon dimensions, it can be used to create a variety of different styles.
