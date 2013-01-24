Straighten, curl and care
Get straight, wavy or curly hair with the SalonStraight and Curl. This versatile ceramic hair straightener and curler in one operates with care to a professional temperature of 220°C and features adjustable digital settings.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
Ceramic plates with gentle rounded edges make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the rounded edge, and simply pull the straightener down as you normally do.
The unique CoolShields are specially designed to cool the hair immediately after styling. This sets your style and gives you long-lasting curls and waves.
