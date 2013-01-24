Home
    Get straight, wavy or curly hair with the SalonStraight and Curl. This versatile ceramic hair straightener and curler in one operates with care to a professional temperature of 220°C and features adjustable digital settings.

      220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      220°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      Rounded edges for perfect curls and beautiful waves

      Ceramic plates with gentle rounded edges make creating flicks and curls easier than ever. Wrap the hair around the rounded edge, and simply pull the straightener down as you normally do.

      CoolShield to set your style

      The unique CoolShields are specially designed to cool the hair immediately after styling. This sets your style and gives you long-lasting curls and waves.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        60s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C

      • Hair type

        End result
        • Multi-styles
        • Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Thin
        • Thick

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

