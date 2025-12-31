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Discontinued

Conical Curler

HP8618/00

Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

Hyper sumptuous, soft curls radiating shine. Voluptuous, chic waves with lots of volume and thickness… With the new Philips conical curler Care CurlControl you can create different curling styles with no compromises on hair care

See all benefits

thanks to the Curl Ready Indicator

Healthier way to perfect curls and waves

  • Conical barrel (13-25mm)

  • Silky smooth ceramic coating

  • 130 - 200 C temperature

  • Auto shut-off

Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

Unique indicator lets you know when your curl is ready

Unique Curl Ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving a “beep” signal. This innovative feature helps you get beautiful curls and waves while helping prevent hair overtreating. Just choose one of three curling times and press the button after having wrapped the hair around the barrel. Refer to user manual to see recommendations of our hair experts on how to select a curling time depending on your hair type and the look you want to achieve.

SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

SilkySmooth ceramic coating is twice as smooth on your hair

The SilkySmooth ceramic barrel, which is twice as smooth as ceramic barrel, ensures less friction and smoother hair release for shinier, healthier hair.

Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

Digital settings let you adjust the curler to your hair type

Digital settings allow you to choose the temperature (130 - 200°C) and the curling time (5, 8, or 10 seconds) that suit your hair type and desired look.

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