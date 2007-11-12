Search terms

  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave

    shaving heads

    HQ167/11

    Keep a close shave

    Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 12 months.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

    Similar products

    See all Shaver replacement blades
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 12 months for best results

    • Lift & Cut
    • 3 heads
    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

    Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

    Wet use

    Wet use

    Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product types
      • 6756X
      • HQ671
      • HQ6715
      • HQ6763
      • 6706X
      • 6757X
      • HQ6761
      • 6701X
      • 6705X
      • HQ6730
      • HQ6756
      • 6735X
      • HQ6764
      • HQ6725
      • HQ6735
      • HQ6737
      • 6709X
      • HQ6710
      • 6711X
      • HQ6757
      • 6755X
      • HQ6740
      • 6715X
      • HQ6705
      • HQ6762
      • HQ6720
      • 6737X
      • HQ673
      • HQ6755
      • HQ6760
      Shaving heads per packaging
      1
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.