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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ167/40

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Keep a close shave

Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the shaving heads once every 12 months.

See all benefits

Change heads every 12 months for best results

Keep a close shave

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Wet use

Wet use

Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

3
1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.

The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads

12/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

"life span not as expected"

Although, Philips recommends to changes these shaving heads once a year, I can only use this product for about 3 months or so. (even then not on daily use, but say 3 days a week). Then it looses its sharpness and I cannot get a clean shave. May be it is the type of my hair growth on the face. So, most often I resort to using "Normal shave pattern" with ordinary razor, and use the Philips now and then. I WISH THERE IS A PRODUCT THAT I CAN USE WHICH REMAINS SHARP THROUGH OUT THE YEAR.!!!!! --- DR.V.M.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads

20/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Shaving heads,

The original ones were prefect but when I got the new one I understood it is not as sharp as the original one. So I replaced it back with the old one.

This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads

This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads

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