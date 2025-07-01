2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1342/00
Discontinued
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Can I set my Philips hand blender’s power to “ON” permanently?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
How can I get rid of the smell on my Philips chopper?
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar