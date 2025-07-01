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Food Preparation
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handblender
Discontinued
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HR1351/70
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All (8)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Can I set my Philips hand blender’s power to “ON” permanently?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
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