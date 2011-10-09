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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1364/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Blender with double-action blade

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W

  • Plastic bar

  • Chopper & accessories

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for soups and smoothies.

Exactly what we needed for food prep, soups and smoothies.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1364/01 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1364/01 Hand blender

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