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2 year warranty

All series

  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility
  • More power for optimal versatility

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionHand blender

HR1377/90

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

More power for optimal versatility

Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen!

See all benefits

Powerful 700W motor and food-processor accessory

More power for optimal versatility

  • 700 W

  • Metal bar, double action knife

  • 4 accessory

  •  5 speeds +turbo

Large 1.5L food processor accessory

Large 1.5L food processor accessory

Large 1.5L food processor accessory.

5 speed settings for optimal performance

Turbo button for heavy applications

Turbo button for heavy applications

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

29/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just so easey to use

good product as I have found with phillps and a fantastic after sales service.when ever I can I will choose philleps

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender

29/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just so easey to use

good product as I have found with phillps and a fantastic after sales service.when ever I can I will choose philleps

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender

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