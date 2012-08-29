2 year warranty
Discontinued
More power for optimal versatility
Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen!
700 W
Metal bar, double action knife
4 accessory
5 speeds +turbo
Large 1.5L food processor accessory.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
busterdog
29/08/2012
United Kingdom
just so easey to use
good product as I have found with phillps and a fantastic after sales service.when ever I can I will choose philleps
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender
gooner64
29/08/2012
United Kingdom
just so easey to use
good product as I have found with phillps and a fantastic after sales service.when ever I can I will choose philleps
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1377/90 Hand blender