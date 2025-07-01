Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
Support
HR1377/90
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
All (9)
For what can I use my Philips food processor accessory?
Can I knead dough in the food processor accessory?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you