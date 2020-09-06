2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mixing made fun and easy
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
300 W
5 speeds and turbo
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Scoobydoo32
06/09/2020
South Africa
Solid product
good speed selection. work great for making bread. beats eggs fast. easy to clean
Pros
easy to clean. fast, solid
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Date of Use 2020-05-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Date of Use 2020-05-06