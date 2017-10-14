2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Philips juicer HR1861/00 in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XL feeding tube, 2 L pulp container, and stylish 1.25 L juice jug.
700 W
2 L
XL tube
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
4.3
of 5
83
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
wpfs
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Compact, easy to clean
Had this juicer for 5 years. Only had to replace jug lid last year as broke trying to un-clip.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Macca51
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
An exceptional product
This product is amazing. The pulp is dry. it is bullet proof.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Lubbly
06/04/2014
United Kingdom
this juicer has transformed my breakfasts!
I LOVE this juicer, very easy to use once you understand how it all clips/unclips together. (The side clips lift outwards to take apart). I always do my juicing, then wash all the 5 parts up, THEN enjoy my juice. It juices hard fruit/veg brilliantly, so not really suitable for soft fruit juices but I didn't buy it for those. One tiny quibble is that it is hard to lift the mettle mesh "grater" bit out after juicing, even though i try not to press down too hard when juicing. Tips for easing it out would be gratefully received! It becomes quite tightly wedged down in the casing and i need to lever it out gently with help from a knife/scissor edge. But apart from that little quibble, I really do love it, and it looks very stylish on the work top too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1861/00 Juicer