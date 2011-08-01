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  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
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    Avance Collection Juicer

    HR1871/00

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning has never been easier thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!

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    Avance Collection Juicer

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    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

    • 1000 W
    • QuickClean
    • 2.5 L, XXL tube
    • Drip stop
    Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

    Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

    Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

    No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

    No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

    The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

    2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

    2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

    The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.

    QuickClean technology

    QuickClean technology

    The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

    QuickClean sieve

    QuickClean sieve

    A lot of pulp fibres usually get stuck in the sieve, which makes it very difficult to clean. Thanks to the innovative QuickClean technology all surfaces of the sieve are smooth, which helps you wipe away the fibres with a standard kitchen sponge.

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    All pulp collected in one place for easy disposal

    The pulp will all be collected in the only place where it should be: in the pulp container of your Philips juicer. That means there is no need to remove pulp from other parts such as the lid anymore. Due to the round design and smooth surfaces without nooks and crannies, the pulp is easy to reach and the container is much easier to clean.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    Drip stop integrated in the spout

    Drip stop integrated in the spout

    Always keep your kitchen counter clean even when you are done juicing.The drip stop prevnts any juice from dripping on the table.

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring juice recipes

    You can use the recipe booklet full of inspiring ideas for your daily juicing.

    Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

    Juice the toughest ingredients - 1000 W

    Juice the toughest ingredients with a powerful 1000 W motor.

    Smooth and easy to clean surfaces

    The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      Stainless steel
      Color(s)
      Ink black and stainless steel
      Material jug
      SAN jug and PS cover
      Material lid
      SAN
      Material pulp container and pusher
      PS
      Material spout
      Stainless steel

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      5.2  kg

    • Easy to clean

      Dishwasher-safe accessories
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Juice jug
      Yes
      Spout accessory
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1000  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Pulp container
      1.6  l
      Feeding tube dia
      80  mm
      Capacity juice jug
      1500  ml

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Recipe booklet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      2
      Safety clamps
      Yes

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    • Compared to Philips' number one juicer HR1861

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