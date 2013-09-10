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  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2000/70

2.4

| (7) Reviews

Tough blending made easy

This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

See all benefits

Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

Tough blending made easy

  • 350W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • 2 speed and pulse

  • 5 star blade

All parts are dishwasher safe

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Detachable blade

Detachable blade

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

7

Reviews

3
2

10/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great For What I Got It For!

I got this as I wanted a Blender to make Iced Cappuccino's, it works great at blending ice when using the pulverize feature which is something that I wanted in a Blender, it is very powerful and even though I only normally use the 1'st speed I like that it has 2, overall great Blender at a cheap Price!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value for money. I do hope it lasts me a long time as its very handy kitchen tool

I have enjoyed using my mixer and it does work when blending smoothies with ice but just dont try and blend purely ice (as in crushed ice for use in cocktails) as this will over tax the motor. Already made smoothies and soups and very happy with ease of use and performance the only grumble I would have is that I took the blades etc out of the jug for cleaning and thought this would be idela for putting in the dish washer however the design of the jug handle with a join in the plastic has meant that residue has been trapped inside the handle which looks a bit unsightly obviously this does not affect the use but that is why i have scored it lower on the design marking.

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

not bad product

good product in term of it cost price i suggest it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Blender

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