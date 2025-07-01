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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Compact Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2021/70
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All (7)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I use my Philips blender to grind hard ingredients?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
Fruit juice from my Philips blender contains a lot of pulp
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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