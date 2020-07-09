2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2102/94
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L
with mini chopper
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
3.4
of 5
7
Reviews
Aforapple
09/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great features
The brender includes wet and dry blender that meets my requirements. The price is very attractive also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
rose78
22/06/2017
United Kingdom
this product is great
I was using this product for 4 years,no complain. since few days it has got some funny sound ,so I am looking for the same product but is not available in the market. I desperately wanted this product ,where can i buy this product. specially the mini chopper very handy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Nate30
24/01/2016
United Kingdom
High quality glass jar blender
I recently purchased this blender and I have to say this is a high quality item at a great price. I chose this one because I particularly wanted one with a glass jar. It looks fantastic, it's super easy to use and the build quality is superb. As far I'm concerned this is now an essential item in my kitchen and I shall use it every day!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Blender