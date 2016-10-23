2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings, filter and mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill and filter
Pulse, Ice button
Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.
Filter accessory for clear juice without seeds and pips
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
EdBlend
23/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great product
The product is great especially with its ability to blend very many items. If only the noise coming out of it during blending is also reduced, that would be very wonderful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2167/41 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2167/41 Blender