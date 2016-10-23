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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2167/41

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings, filter and mill the possibilities are limitless.

See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill and filter

  • Pulse, Ice button

Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

Filter for clear soy milk or juice without seed and pips

Filter for clear soy milk or juice without seed and pips

Filter accessory for clear juice without seeds and pips

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

23/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

The product is great especially with its ability to blend very many items. If only the noise coming out of it during blending is also reduced, that would be very wonderful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2167/41 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2167/41 Blender

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