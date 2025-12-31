2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2726/91
High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.
450 W nominal, 1700 W blocked
2.7kg/min
Black
The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.
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