Daily Collection Citrus press
Freshly squeezed juice easily
With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.
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Daily Collection Citrus press
Freshly squeezed juice easily Dishwasher safe, compact design 0.5 L 25 W Auto reverse Cord storage Included 500 ml Juice jug
500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making
no dripping with new spout design
no dripping with new spout design
Integrated power cord storage
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.
Compact design needs minimal space to store
Thanks to its compact design, the juicer fits nicely on your kitchen counter. Shall you need to store it, it occupies minimal space.
All parts are dishwasher safe
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Metal Secondary Material
Plastic Pre-programmed settings
No Functions
Citrus press Product Type
Citrus press juicer Number of servings
2 Non-slip feet
Yes Interface
manually squeeze juice Cord length
0.8 Cord storage
Yes Keep warm function
No Timer
No Technology
Auto reverse Integrated on /off switch
Yes Adjustable thermostat
No Power light
No Cool-touch handgrips
No Dishwasher safe parts
Yes Capacity level indicator
Yes Jar material
Plastic PP Blade Material
Plastic PP BPA free
Yes Pulse function
No Blades detachable
No Noise level (standard)
Lc = 72 dB(A) Warranty
2 years
Technical Specifications
Power
25 Voltage
230 Frequency
50 Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
User manual Included Accessories 2
Warranty card
Safety feature
Safety certification
Yes Automatic shut-off
Yes Temperature indicator
No Automatic blade stop
No Child lock
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
14.5 Product Width
19.7 Product Height
16.4 Product Weight
0.535 Package Length
18 Package Width
18 Package Height
17.5 Package Weight
0.72
Durability
Case
>75% recycled content User Manual
90% recycled paper
Country of Origin
Produced In
Bosnia and Herzegovina
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