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  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily
  • Freshly squeezed juice easily

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCitrus press

HR2738/01

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Freshly squeezed juice easily

With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

See all benefits

Dishwasher safe, compact design

Freshly squeezed juice easily

  • 25 W

  • 0.5 L

Included 500 ml Juice jug

Included 500 ml Juice jug

500 ml juice jug providing great capacity for juice making

no dripping with new spout design

no dripping with new spout design

no dripping with new spout design

Integrated power cord storage

Integrated power cord storage

Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best out there

we have tried many juicers abroad and at home and this is still the best. Easy to use and easy to clean - keeos pis out of the juice too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press

01/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Small and mighty

The juicer has a great design and is easy to use and clean. I have another one which I kept in our secondary home and it is very sturdy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press

08/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value, simple to use citrus juicer

Whilst in Tenerife we were impressed with the citrus fruit juicer supplied in our apartment that allowed us to make delicious orange juice, sometimes with a dash of fresh lemon. Looking online we realised that the model we had was superseded by the 2378, with improved jug design and ordered one straight away so we could carry on making fresh juice every day once we returned home. This juicer works well and does what it was designed to do simply with a minimum of fuss and very easy to clean. The newly designed spout makes pouring juice easier with less chance of a spill Being able to pop jug and strainer into dishwasher is a bonus though they are easy to clean immediately by hand. Shame we can't buy such large, juicy oranges as cheaply here in the UK as one can in Spain!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Citrus press

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