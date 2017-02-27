2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Roger47
27/02/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product is stylish but not as robust as its predecessor
The product is stylishly designed but has a few flaws in use - it is not robust enough, the filters not sitting well on the jug when pressure is applied to extract juice. And whilst the base fits well under the jug, it is not easy to twist and lock the jug without lifting the whole ensemble to manually hold the base. Overal the product is stylishly designed but the input of end users has been somewhat ignored.
This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press
This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press
Ervin300
08/02/2016
United Kingdom
Nice and easy
I bought the product in Albania and User Manual is not Albanian, English or Italian. The User Manual is only in Slavic languages
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press