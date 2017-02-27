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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

Discontinued

Citrus press

HR2744/80

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

See all benefits

You choose smooth or pulpy juice

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

  • 0.6 L

  • 25 W

  • Pulp selector

  • Auto reverse

Pulp selector

Pulp selector

For smooth or pulpy juice.

Small and compact design

Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

Cord storage

Cord storage

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

27/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This product is stylish but not as robust as its predecessor

The product is stylishly designed but has a few flaws in use - it is not robust enough, the filters not sitting well on the jug when pressure is applied to extract juice. And whilst the base fits well under the jug, it is not easy to twist and lock the jug without lifting the whole ensemble to manually hold the base. Overal the product is stylishly designed but the input of end users has been somewhat ignored.

This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press

This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press

08/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice and easy

I bought the product in Albania and User Manual is not Albanian, English or Italian. The User Manual is only in Slavic languages

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection Citrus press

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