HR2744/90
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
A bright and colorful Philips citrus press HR2744/40 with an adjustable pulp selector on the juicer to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.See all benefits
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Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher
For smooth or pulpy juice.
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