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    Viva Collection Citrus press

    HR2744/90

    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    A bright and colorful Philips citrus press HR2744/40 with an adjustable pulp selector on the juicer to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste.

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    Viva Collection Citrus press

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    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    Citrus press for smooth or pulpy juice

    • 0.6 L
    • 25 W
    • Pulp selector
    • Auto reverse
    600 ml juice jug

    600 ml juice jug

    Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

    Small and compact design

    Small and compact design

    Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher

    Pulp selector

    Pulp selector

    For smooth or pulpy juice.

    Cord storage

    Cord storage

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      Jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1,2  m
      Power
      25  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jug
      0.6  l

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Color of control panel
      Blue accents

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Non-slip feet
      • Pulp selector

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      PP
      Material jug
      SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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