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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR2825/06
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All (5)
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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