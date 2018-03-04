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All series

  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFood processor

HR7628/01

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

2 awards

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 650 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 2.1 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 25 functions

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

Break-resistant jar for intensive use

Break-resistant jar for intensive use

A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961301
  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961310

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

04/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has a great look

This product has a great look you can put it on the cabinet and do not assume that spoils you the appearance of the surroundings. It contains a lot of parts that will not only give you one joy in the kitchen, but also have many functions that you can use without problems.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor

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