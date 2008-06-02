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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin

    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HS8060/25

    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin for a moisturizing and soothing shave. The formula is enriched with vitamins and chamomile to condition your skin and support a healthy look

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    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

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    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    Conditioner Dispensing System

    • with refill and charge stand
    Flex Tracker system

    Flex Tracker system

    The Flex Tracker automatically tracks the curves of your face and helps to protect against skin irritation.

    Glide rings

    Glide rings

    The shaving heads have unique glide rings to help the shaver move smoothly over your face.

    NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

    NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system

    NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin

    Integrated cartridge refill system

    Integrated cartridge refill system

    Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.

    Wet use

    Wet use

    Use the shaver in the shower to save time and gives you the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

    Refill and charge stand

    Refill and charge stand

    Automatically refills shaver with NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner and keeps shaver fully charged at all times.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Stand
      • Charging stand
      • Refill and charge stand
      Creams & Lotions
      75ml shaving conditioner refill
      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      40  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquer

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Flex Tracker system
      Shaving system
      Lift & Cut technology
      SkinComfort
      • NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
      • Glide rings
      Styling
      Skin friendly precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Refill and charge
      • Quick charge
      • Cordless
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Wet & Dry
      Shower use
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Travel lock
      Charging
      1.5 hours
      Shaving time
      13 days

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