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  • Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin Smooth shave, healthy skin

    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    HS8440/23

    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    This Philips electric shaver gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave and the rings have a stretch & lift pattern to prepare the skin for a great shave. The new conditioner protects the skin against irritation.

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    NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

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    Smooth shave, healthy skin

    Moisturizes your skin while you shave

    • precision tube trimmer
    Moisturize your skin while you shave

    Moisturize your skin while you shave

    NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner is dispensed through the shaving heads directly onto your skin, moisturizing it while shaving. The conditioner contains Natural Microtec which protects your skin against irritation

    Gently follows the contours of your face

    Gently follows the contours of your face

    Gently follows the contours of your face for a close shave, even in hard to reach areas

    Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

    Stretch and Lift pattern for a great shave

    The shaving heads have unique rings with a stretch and lift pattern that contributes to a great shave

    Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

    Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

    You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

    Easy shaving conditioner refill

    Easy shaving conditioner refill

    Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Advanced Skin Protection System

    Moustache & sideburn trimming

    Moustache & sideburn trimming

    Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Creams & Lotions
      28 ml shaving conditioner starting can
      Stand
      Charging stand

    • Power

      Run time
      40  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquer

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HS85

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      Lift & Cut technology
      SkinComfort
      • NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
      • Glide rings
      Contour following
      Flex Tracker system
      Styling
      Skin friendly precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      • Travel lock
      Wet & Dry
      Shower use
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Quick charge
      • Cordless
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      4 hours
      Shaving time
      13 days

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