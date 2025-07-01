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2 year warranty
Toothbrush heads
All series
Philips Sonicare W Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Discontinued
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HX6062/10
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All (1)
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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