PSG7300/26
Fast ironing with automatic steam
New PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for you to iron effortlessly with automatic steam. With our motion-sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. With OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics.See all benefits
Motion sensor technology recognises when the iron is moving over your clothes and automatically releases powerful steam. Enjoy the effortless and fast ironing while the iron does the steam work for you.
TurboPower steam engine for an improved ironing experience; more powerful steam flow without interruptions. TurboPower engine cuts down on the wet spots on your garments during ironing*, wardrobe-ready with no waiting time to dry.
SteamGlide Elite is our newest and most advanced technology for the ultimate gliding performance and excellent scratch resistance. Advanced Nano-Titanium layer provides superior gliding performance on all garments for the fastest results.
Up to 1 hour uninterrupted ironing thanks to large 1.5L water tank. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the sound and light indicators to refill which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.
No burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics regardless of the steam setting you chose, thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Iron any type of garment from a silk blouse to a cotton shirt with peace of mind. We guarantee that your steam generator will never cause burns to any ironable fabric even when iron is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
50% less energy consumption in the ECO mode**. Choose ECO mode for your delicate garments. Save from the energy consumption without compromising on great results.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically thanks to light-weight iron. The iron is amazingly light-weight and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain.
Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended, for peace of your mind. You never have to worry again doubting whether you have unplugged the iron before leaving the house.
Ultra strong hosecord braiding designed for longer durability, so you can enjoy your steam generator without having to worry about hosecord wear & tear.
Lock your iron securely to the steam generator base for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Steam provides natural and easy disinfection to your garments and home textiles by killing bacteria, for the safety of your beloved ones.
