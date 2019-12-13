Search terms

Shaver series 1000

Wet or Dry electric shaver

S1323/41
  Fresh shave, Smooth finish
    S1323/41
    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades.

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades.

    Fresh shave, Smooth finish

      Fresh shave, Smooth finish

      • ComfortCut blades
      • 3-Directional Flex Heads
      • One-touch open
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

      Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

      3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

      Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Keep your charge in check

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 45 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

      In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Designed for optimum handling

      Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        3-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Styling
        Pop-up trimmer

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Design

        Color
        Adriatic Blue
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        45 minutes

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • HQ110

