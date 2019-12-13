Other items in the box
- HQ110
Fresh shave, Smooth finish
Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.
Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.
Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.
Shave cordlessly for up to 45 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.
Shaving Performance
Service
Design
Ease of use
Accessories
Power
