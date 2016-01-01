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    SH30 Replacement shaving heads

    SH30/50

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

    See all benefits

    SH30 Replacement shaving heads

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    Join the Philips family

    Reset your shaver to new

    Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

    • PowerCut blades
    • Fits S1000, S2000, S3000 series
    • Fits S5000 series rounded shape
    Consistent and clean shave

    Consistent and clean shave

    27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

    For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

    For shavers series 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 rounded shape

    Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

    Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

    Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

    Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.

    Recyclable packaging*

    Recyclable packaging*

    At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • Shaver series S1000
      • Shaver series S2000
      • Shaver series S3000
      • Shaver series S5000 rounded shape
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
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