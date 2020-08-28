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    Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S7783/59

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Close shave, advanced skin protection

    The Philips Series 7000 glides smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair close - even on 3-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

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    Shaver series 7000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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    Join the Philips family

    Close shave, advanced skin protection

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Protective SkinGlide coating
    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Motion Control sensor
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    A shaver that reduces friction to minimize irritation

    A shaver that reduces friction to minimize irritation

    A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-tech beads per square millimetre, it reduces friction on skin by 25%*, to minimize irritation.

    More cutting performance in every stroke

    More cutting performance in every stroke

    Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

    Guides you to an improved shaving technique

    Guides you to an improved shaving technique

    An electric shaver motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes***.

    Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

    Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

    Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalize your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

    A shaver with the power to tame beards

    A shaver with the power to tame beards

    The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Follows the contours of your face

    Follows the contours of your face

    Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

    Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

    This new shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.

    Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

    Powerful cleaning pod for maintenance and hygiene

    10x more effective than cleaning with water****, the powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute. Using it helps maintain shaver performance and increase hygiene.

    60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

    60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

    A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    5 length settings for versatile beard grooming

    With the choice of 5 different length settings, the beard styler attachment can create anything from the a perfect stubble to a short, neatly trimmed beard. It's also useful for a pre-shave trim.

    Fully charged in one hour

    Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • SmartClick attachment

      Fits product type
      RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Beard styler
      Charging stand
      Yes
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      Travel case

    • Software

      App
      • GroomTribe
      • Connects via Bluetooth®
      Software update
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Stand-by power
      0.04  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Ink Black
      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head SH71
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      SkinComfort
      SkinGlide
      Shaving system
      SteelPrecision blades
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer
      SkinIQ technology
      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • Motion Control sensor
      • Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Display
      • Motion control indicator
      • LED display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Travel lock
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

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    • compared to non-coated material
    • * Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
    • * * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019.
    • * * * comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge

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