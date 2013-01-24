Right size, maximum comfort
This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion.
You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.
If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.
If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.
The large-size soft massage cushion is compatible with all Philips Avent Comfort breast pumps in the Natural range.
