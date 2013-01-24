Home
  Right size, maximum comfort
    This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion. See all benefits

    This soft massage cushion has a wider funnel, specially designed for mums with larger nipples. It can be used with Philips Avent Comfort breast pump range. See below images to help you decide if you need the larger breast pump cushion. See all benefits

    Right size, maximum comfort

    Breast pump with wider funnel

    • Fits all comfort breast pump
    Wider funnel for comfortable fit

    Wider funnel for comfortable fit

    You can find out whether you need a large breast pump cushion by checking whether your nipple fits comfortably in the cushion funnel. If your nipple touches or rubs against the walls of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion to ensure a more comfortable expressing experience.

    Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

    Right fit: The nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel

    If the nipple sits comfortably in the cushion funnel, you are using the correct size massage cushion.

    Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

    Choose large size: Nipple touches the walls of the funnel

    If your nipple touches or rubs against the wall of the cushion funnel, then you should choose the large breast pump cushion with wider funnel to ensure a more comfortable pumping experience.

    Fits all Natural range breast pumps

    The large-size soft massage cushion is compatible with all Philips Avent Comfort breast pumps in the Natural range.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA-free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Large size cushion
      1  pcs

    • Cushion

      Material
      • Silicone
      • BPA-free*

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with Natural range
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Cushion
      • Easy to clean
      • Dishwasher proof

    • Development stages

      Stages
      • Pregnancy
      • 0–6 months

    • Functions

      Soft massage cushion
      Gentle stimulation

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types:
      SCF330
      Fits product types:
      SCF332
      Fits product types:
      SCF334

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.