ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic pacifier

SCF182/63

4.6

| (26) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Pacifier with colorful animal designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

26

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

01/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous comforter

My baby has really taken to these comforters, the shape and size seem to be perfect for her. In the past she has not really got on with different brands I have tried do these were a god send. They help to settle her after a feed and get her back to sleep in mins

Pros

Great shape

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Date of Use 2018-07-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Date of Use 2018-07-01

22/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great soothers my baby will only settle with these

These are great soothers - I have tried several with my baby but these are the only ones that settle him straight away and are a real god send at night when he is restless.

Pros

Just great

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Date of Use 2018-06-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Date of Use 2018-06-22

08/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous soothers my baby loves!

These soothers are just great, my baby has really taken well to them, the colours and designs are attractive and very unisex, the teats are fab design, not too big or too small, I am very happy with them and will be purchasing more!

Pros

Great design, great shape, teat just the right size

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Date of Use 2019-06-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/12 Classic soother

Date of Use 2019-06-08

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  4. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage